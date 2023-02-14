Shaq Evans is headed to the nation's capital on a one-year deal with the Ottawa Redblacks, the team announced

"Man I’m excited to be a part of an organization that believes in me again! Can’t wait to get to work!" said Evans on Twitter.

The 31-year-old, has spent four seasons in the CFL, all with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Inglewood, Calif., native suited up in 10 games during the 2022 campaign, hauling in 32 receptions, for 487 yards, and a pair of touchdowns.