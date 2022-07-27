Shaquille Cooper is returning to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The team announced the signing of the 29-year-old running back, who spent the preseason with the team, on Wednesday.

Cooper played in both of the team's preseason contests, recording 98 total yards.

A native of Coral Gables, FL, Cooper split last season between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions. He appeared in a combined seven games, recording a combined 230 yards on rushes, receiving and punt returns and registered a touchdown.

Cooper previously played for Edmonton in 2018 and 2019, appearing in seven games.

In a corresponding move, the team released defensive back Vincent Dethier.