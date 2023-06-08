The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Thursday they have signed three territorial juniors from the Regina Thunder to the teams’ practice roster: defensive lineman Max Parkinson, offensive lineman Riley Schick, and wide receiver Isaiah Woodley.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with both the Regina Thunder & Saskatoon Hilltops, who have created quality Jr. football programs that prepare players for the next step in their football careers.”



Riders add three from @reginathunder



🌩 https://t.co/lbebtCkkWP pic.twitter.com/gBGb4wrKvF — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) June 8, 2023

“The Saskatchewan Roughriders have always had a strong relationship with the Regina Thunder and it has been a pleasure to watch the program develop into what it has become today,” said Roughriders vice president of football operations and general manager Jeremy O’Day in a statement.

“The fact that we have brought in three members of the Thunder, Riley Schick, Max Parkinson and Isaiah Woodley, alongside the success of alumni Logan Ferland and Dan Clark, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Head Coach Scott MacAulay and his team. We look forward to continuing our relationship with both the Regina Thunder and Saskatoon Hilltops, who have created quality junior football programs that prepare players for the next step in their football careers.”

Parkinson most recently played for the University of West England Bullets, logging 43 tackles and 9.5 sacks in nine games. The 21-year-old attended the 2023 CFL Global Combine, leading all participants (Global and National) with 29 reps on the bench press and led all defensive lineman by clocking 4.74 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He joined the Thunder earlier this month.

Schick has played the last three seasons with the Thunder and spent last season on the Riders practice roster. In the 2022 season, Schick was part of an offence that led the Prairie Football Conference with 4,044 total yards over eight games. The Regina, Sask., native was also named a PFC All-Star in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, in which the Thunder went undefeated in the regular season.

Woodley has spent the last two seasons with the Thunder, recording 54 receptions for 1,009 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. In seven playoff games, the Boston, Mass,. native added an additional 21 catches for 258 yards. After finishing fourth in the Prairie Conference with 573 receiving yards, Woodley was named a 2022 PFC All-Star.