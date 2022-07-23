Stegall on Argos/Riders rematch: 'These two teams don't like each other'

The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed wide receiver Jester Weah to a contract on Saturday.

Weah, a 27-year-old native of Minneapolis, rejoins the Riders after spending training camp and two preseason games with the club.

After going undrafted in the NFL, the Pittsburgh product signed with the Houston Texans in 2018, spending time on their practice roster as well as the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears.

Weah has not played in a CFL regular season game.

Saskatchewan is 4-2 on the season and battle the Toronto Argonauts Sunday evening after dealing with a COVID outbreak this week.