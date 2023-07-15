Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris exited Week 6's game against the Calgary Stampeders with a lower-body injury.

Harris suffered the injury during the fourth quarter when he was running the ball and Stampeders defensive lineman Derek Wiggan rolled over on Harris' leg, causing him to go down.

After being down for a number of minutes, Harris was carted off the field with the injury.

The Stampeders held a 20-17 lead over the Roughriders at the time of the incident.

Saskatchewan sits in third place in the West Division with a 3-1 record with Harris at the helm.