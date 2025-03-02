Saskatchewan's Kleiter, McEwen post victories in early draw at Brier
Mike McEwen - The Canadian Press
KELOWNA, B.C. - Both Saskatchewan teams posted victories in the early round-robin draw Sunday at the Montana's Brier.
Rylan Kleiter defeated Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith 7-4 and Mike McEwen held off Nova Scotia's Owen Purcell 8-6.
McEwen pre-qualified for the 18-team event via ranking points while Kleiter won the provincial playdowns.
In other games, Ontario's Sam Mooibroek defeated Aaron Bartling of the Northwest Territories 12-2 and Quebec's Jean-Michel Menard beat Yukon's Thomas Scoffin 7-5.
Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day at Prospera Place.
Round-robin play continues through Thursday and the final is set for March 9.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2025.