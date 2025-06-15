LAS VEGAS (AP) — Satou Sabally scored 22 points with nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas added 14 points and 13 assists and the Phoenix Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces, still without MVP A’ja Wilson, 76-70 on Sunday.

Sami Whitcomb added 18 points off the bench, with her fourth 3-pointer proving critical, coming just 13 seconds after Jewell Loyd hit a 3-pointer to bring the Aces within three points with 1:37 to play.

Kahleah Copper scored 11 points in her first game of the season for the Mercury (8-4) after suffering a preseason knee injury. Her start moved Whitcomb to the bench, where she helped Phoenix outscore the Aces 28-14 in the Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

The Mercury also scored twice as many points off turnovers, turning 22 Las Vegas turnovers into 22 points.

Chelsea Gray led the Aces (5-5) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Loyd added 17 points and Jackie Young had 15. Wilson missed her second-straight game with a concussion suffered in a game on Wednesday.

Whitcomb and Lexi Held made back-to-back 3s to push the lead to 60-49 late the third quarter and the Mercury took a 60-54 lead into the fourth quarter.

Four free throws to start the final quarter got the Aces within two points, but Thomas and Whitcomb helped the Mercury answer every challenge.

The game was tied at 20 after a first quarter that included five lead changes and six ties but a 3-pointer from Sabally gave the Mercury a 27-24 lead and they stayed on top to take a 43-39 lead at the half.

Up next

Las Vegas goes to Minnesota on Tuesday. Phoenix is at Connecticut on Wednesday in the second of a four-game road trip.