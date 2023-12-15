HINWIL, Switzerland (AP) — The Sauber team name will be back on the Formula One grid for the 2024 season after former sponsor Alfa Romeo left.

The 2024 entry list published Friday by the FIA lists the Swiss team as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, incorporating the names of gambling sponsor Stake and streaming service Kick. The car chassis driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will officially be called a Kick Sauber C44.

Both were already among the team's sponsors last year. Kick branding replaced Stake at races in some countries which restrict gambling advertising.

Sauber has been in F1 since 1993, though it raced as BMW Sauber from 2006 through 2010 and under the Alfa Romeo name from 2019. Alfa Romeo has left as the Sauber team prepares to become the factory team for car manufacturer Audi from the 2026 season.

