Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Sawyer Mynio has never played for Team Canada at an IIHF event. Until now.

"Obviously not a lot of people know me," the Vancouver Canucks prospect said. "I haven't done any Hockey Canada [tournaments], U17s, or 18s, things like that. I made the one that counts."

Mynio will make his international debut at the World Juniors in Ottawa later this month. The coaching staff knocked on his door and delivered the news on Friday night.

"You kind of just black out," the 19-year-old from Kamloops, B.C. said. "It felt like the draft again."

Mynio immediately called his parents.

"My dad was crying," he said. "It was something different. I know it means so much for him, my hockey career. He shows up to every game in Seattle. It's probably six hours driving. It sometimes can take a long time so I definitely appreciate how he shows up and loves watching me play."

Now, he can watch his son play on the biggest stage in junior hockey.

"He's texting me about tickets now and everything like that," Mynio said with a grin. "He's excited to get here and will probably be here within the week, I'd imagine."

It's been a remarkable rise for Mynio, who was a third round pick of the Canucks in 2023. He's the lowest NHL draft pick on Team Canada's blue line.

"We've all underrated Sawyer Mynio quite a bit," admitted Hockey Canada head scout Al Murray. "Sawyer has become an elite player in the Western Hockey League. He was one of our best defencemen at the summer camp and he's carried that over to this camp. Sawyer has come from maybe a little farther back than a lot of guys and hasn't been a part of the Hockey Canada programs like some of the guys have, but he's fitting in right now. He's looking to big part of our team going forward."

Back at the summer camp, Mynio admitted he was "a little bit shocked" to be invited by Hockey Canada. He used it as a confidence booster.

"I had lots of opportunity last year in Seattle, you know, playing on the power play and things like that," he said. "Put up some numbers, opened some eyes, which definitely helped me."

Mynio produced 53 points in 63 games in the WHL last season and got into one American Hockey League game with the Abbotsford Canucks at the end of the year.

This season, Mynio missed time with a shoulder injury, but still amassed 19 points in 18 games. He was also named co-captain of the Thunderbirds.

"Just my work ethic," he said of what sparked his rise. "I work really hard on the ice. That's one of my main things. And my skating. I think I'm an elite skater out there."

That skating ability is something Hockey Canada's brain trust was looking for when putting together their defence.

"I really like our back end," said Hockey Canada management group lead Peter Anholt. "The biggest thing that I really like is how they can skate and how they can defend with their legs."

---

Barrie Colts blueliner Beau Akey also earned his way onto Team Canada in large part thanks to his skating ability.

"There's a guy that defends with his legs," said Anholt. "He can really, really deny entries into the zone with the way he skates. He's probably one of the guys that we got to continue to know better, especially the coaching staff."

That's because Akey wasn't at the summer camp for World Junior hopefuls and has never worn the Maple Leaf in international competition.

"Haven't represented them in a tournament," the Edmonton Oilers prospect said. "It's weird, but at the same time it's pretty cool to try and leave a good first impression."

It was hard for Akey to make a lasting impression last season, because a shoulder injury required surgery and limited him to just 14 games in the Ontario Hockey League.

"Just a weird hit and fell on it weird and it was dislocated," he said. "You definitely learn a lot of patience. You have to be patient with yourself and the world around you."

But Akey never lost sight of this goal.

"Last year when I got hurt I was like, OK, my mind's going to the World Juniors," the 19-year-old from Waterloo, Ont. said. "I got to get ready for that and get healthy and make sure I'm working hard for that."

Akey worked with physiotherapist Kyle Ferrigan every day to get his body back into game shape. He also watched a lot of hockey. And watching the Oilers in the Stanley Cup final provided a source of inspiration.

"Coming back from 3-0 to make it 3-3 takes a lot of heart and effort," Akey said. "Unfortunately they lose Game 7, but it takes a lot of courage and heart and hard work to even get to Game 7."

They didn't make the playoffs, but Akey also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"I like Kris Letang," he said. "That's a guy that I really want to play like. He works hard. He's good 200 feet, but he's also got that skill and is an offensive defenceman."

Akey is channeling his inner Letang so far this season. He's produced 19 points in 25 games with the Colts.

"I've liked my 200-foot game," he said. "It's really stood out for me so far. Breaking out the puck really well and then joining the rush when I get my chances."

---

A fourth-round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023 (114th overall), Ottawa 67s forward Luca Pinelli is the only player selected outside the top 100 to crack Team Canada. He received the news from Cameron, who is also his coach in Ottawa.

"When you're able to coach at this level and tell kids they made the team, it's always very emotional, very exciting," said Cameron. "It's the best part of it. And when one of those players is on your team and has tolerated me for three-plus years, it's a special feeling."

Pinelli serves as the captain of the 67s and leads the team with 21 goals in 26 games this season.

"He's a special kid," Cameron said. "His hockey speaks for itself. He's a special kid in terms of: He comes in every day with a smile on his face. He's a great teammate. He loves hockey. I told him when the invitation came in the summer and I told him when the invitation came in December and I told him when he made the team, he didn't make this team because of me.

That's quite clear. He made this team because he's a helluva hockey player."

"Dog on a bone," said Anholt. "He's a glue guy. He's that kind of a player. He can play in different situations for us. He can score when he gets a chance. Being the glue guy that he can be, especially where he may play in our lineup, is really important. I think his character is huge."

Pinelli is the shortest player on Team Canada at 5-foot-9. He's long been doubted because of his size.

"It's always kind of a thing people tell me, but I kind of just block it out," the 19-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont. said. "I let my compete and my heart do the work. I'm going to continue doing that."

Where does his intensity come from?

"I had two older brothers growing up [including Kings prospect Francesco Pinelli]," he said with a grin. "They would always kind of give it me when we were playing mini sticks, basketball outside, so they made me the person I am today."

It put him on a path to the 2025 World Juniors where Pinelli, like Akey and Mynio, will wear the Maple Leaf for the first time in international competition.

"It's an unreal feeling," Pinelli said. "Can't really explain it but, yeah, I'm just grateful for this opportunity and can't wait for the tournament to get started."

---

While there will be some Team Canada debuts in Ottawa, a couple returning players did not survive the cuts. University of Minnesota winger Matthew Wood and Thunderbirds goalie Scott Ratzlaff were released on Friday.

Ratzlaff, who served as the third goalie last year, was edged out by Jack Ivankovic, who is eligible for the 2025 NHL draft.

"I was a little bit in shock," Ivankovic, who plays with the Brampton Steelheads admitted.

The 17-year-old did not attend the summer camp for World Junior hopefuls because he was busy gearing up for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He starred for Canada at that event, posting a .967 save percentage in four games en route to a gold medal.

Pressure doesn't seem to bother the Mississauga, Ont. native.

"I've been a calm guy all the way growing up," he said. "Staying away from the rink is definitely big for me and not being too focused on just one thing is big. I started doing yoga two years ago. It's great for your flexibility but also your mind."

Older goalies Carson Bjarnason of the Brandon Wheat Kings (.913 save percentage) and Carter George of the Owen Sound Attack (.905) have better numbers this season, but Ivankovic (.898) made it clear he's not going to settle to be the No. 3 on the World Junior depth chart.

"Any time you make a team, you want to be the guy," he said. "You want to be the No. 1. So, that's my [mindset] and will keep going forward here."

---

Team Canada is bringing 25 players to the World Juniors, but only 22 can dress in each game.

"It's easy," Cameron said of managing the roster. "Best players are going to play."

"I don't mind a little competition on our team," said Anholt. "That's healthy."

In the past, Hockey Canada has been reluctant to bring healthy scratches, because they don't want to take players away from their club teams without a guarantee of playing time. However, the IIHF changed the rules this year to allow teams to move players in and out of the lineup regardless of health status.

There are no guarantees, but it is now more likely the players who start as healthy scratches will see at least some action. Anholt pointed out that Canada opens the tournament this year with a back-to-back.

The increased flexibility will also make it easier to manage injury situations.

"Let's say you cut down to your 13 [forwards], seven [defence], and two [goalies] and the next guy maybe plays in the Western Hockey League," Cameron said. "It's a back-to-back [situation] and a guy gets hurt and now you got to fly that next guy all the way in and you're lucky to get him in for the game. And now he's coming in from the outside. He's uncomfortable

because he hasn't been around. So, it's just easier to keep him. I like the healthy competition."

