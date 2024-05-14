Scarborough Shooting Stars sign Donovan Williams

The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that they have signed Donovan Williams. The 6-foot-6 guard has three years of pro experience playing in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, NBA Summer League and in the NBA G League, averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals in 26.7 minutes per game through 111 games.

Williams averaged 17.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 50 games last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League. The versatile guard recorded a double-double performance on November 21 against the SLC Stars, with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Williams started his collegiate career at the University of Texas then transferred to the University of Nevada for his junior year before declaring for the 2022 draft. He entered college as a four-star prospect ranked No. 61 overall in the country by Rivals and was selected to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Second Team in his sophomore year at Texas.

Williams is the tenth addition to the Scarborough Shooting Stars joining 2024 signees Tevian Jones, Shamar Givance, Devoe Joseph, Nick Lewis, Hason Ward, Jaden Campbell, 2023 CEBL All-Canadians Kadre Gray and Jackson Rowe, and 2024 CEBL Draft Pick Koat Thomas. The Shooting Stars return four players from last year’s championship team including the CEBL all-time leading scorer Cat Barber, Kalif Young, Danilo Djuricic and Kyree Walker.

The reigning CEBL Champions open training camp tomorrow at Royal Crown. Their season begins on the road at the Canada Life Centre on May 24 where they tip-off against the Winnipeg Sea Bears. The team hosts the Niagara River Lions at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre on June 1 for their home opener and championship banner drop. For more information on the team, tickets and schedule visit scarboroughshootingstars.ca.