The Scarborough Shooting Stars (1-0) opened their campaign on a high note, picking up a 90-76 win on Sunday to spoil the Brampton Honey Badgers' (0-3) home debut.

Donovon Williams spearheaded the winning effort, finishing with a team-high 19 points along with six rebounds and two steals. The import guard picked up where he left off last season when his 17.7 points per game were top 10 in the CEBL. Behind Williams was another pair of Scarborough returnees in Jaden Campbell and Danilo Djuricic, who each scored 12 points. Meanwhile, CEBL debutant Yuri Collins added 13 points (including the game-winner), six assists and three steals.

The still-winless Honey Badgers were led by Koby McEwen, as the reigning Canadian Player of the Year racked up a game-high 22 points to go with three assists and three steals. Rounding out Brampton’s double-digit scoring efforts was the frontcourt pair of Prince Oduro (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Amari Kelly (10 points, 12 rebounds), who each chipped in double-doubles. Quinndary Weatherspoon — coming off a stellar 29-point debut — struggled as he finished with 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting with six rebounds and three turnovers.

The Shooting Stars came out flying to start their season, carving out a double-digit lead in less than seven minutes. Scarborough led 29-13 after the first quarter thanks to a pair of 7-0 runs and some overwhelming defence. Donovan Williams led that charge, bookending the first of those runs with a triple and a transition slam.

Meanwhile, their ball pressure forced six Honey Badgers’ turnovers (for 10 points) while Scarborough held Brampton to just 6-of-22 shooting from the field in the first 10 minutes. Ball security has become a recurring concern for the Honey Badgers this season, their 19.7 turnovers per game are tops in the CEBL.

Brampton finished the contest with 16 giveaways, which led to 23 extra points for Scarborough (plus-eight).

The runs didn’t stop there as the Shooting Stars went on a 16-0 run between the end of the first and start of the second, their lead growing as large as 23 points in the first half. The Honey Badgers did respond, however, ending the second quarter on a 17-4 run that brought their deficit to 44-34 at the break.

Brampton's turnaround came in part thanks to the interior effort of Oduro, who racked up nine rebounds (five offensive) in the first 20 minutes to go with eight points. The Honey Badgers' veteran spearheaded a 28-21 rebounding edge for Brampton at halftime.

The Honey Badgers chipped into the lead even more in the third as they cut the deficit to as low as six points, but couldn’t bring it closer as back-to-back triples from Williams and David Walker kept the Shooting Stars ahead 64-55 by the end of the frame.

Proficiency from distance appears to be a strength for the team yet again, after leading the CEBL with 12.7 three-point makes per game in 2024. The Shooting Stars finished Sunday’s win with 12 made triples on a 35 per cent clip, a touch below their 36.8 conversion rate from last season.

Scarborough’s momentum kept up from there as it began the fourth on an 8-2 run en route to an 80-70 lead when Target Score time got underway.

The Shooting Stars' defence did the heavy lifting from there, holding the Honey Badgers to just one made field goal in the closing stretch, before Collins called his own number and nailed a stepback jumper from the left elbow to walk away victorious.

Up next

The Shooting Stars now prepare for their home-opener on Tuesday as they’ll host the Ottawa BlackJacks — it’ll be Scarborough’s second of three games in five days. Meanwhile, the Honey Badgers start a two-game road trip on Wednesday by visiting the 1-3 Edmonton Stingers.

Next CEBL action

Sunday’s triple-header slate continues with the 1-1 Winnipeg Sea Bears visiting the 2-1 Calgary Surge for their home-opener (4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. local), followed by the 1-0 Montreal Alliance hosting the 1-1 BlackJacks in the first-ever 5x5 outdoor professional basketball game in Canada (7:30 p.m. ET).