Sceptres activate Nurse from LTIR, will play Sunday

The Toronto Sceptres are getting star forward Sarah Nurse back in their lineup for Sunday afternoon's game against the Montréal Victoire.

Nurse was activated from the long-term injured reserve on Sunday morning after suffering a lower-body injury on Feb. 6 while playing for Team Canada during their annual Rivalry Series against the United States.

The 30-year-old native of Hamilton has five goals and seven assists in 15 games with the Sceptres this season.

Rookie forward Noemi Neubauerová was placed on the Reserve Player List in a corresponding move.

Toronto ranks third in the PWHL with 39 points through 24 games while Montreal sits in first place with 45 points in 24 games.