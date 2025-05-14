Sceptres' season on the brink in Game 4 against Frost

The Toronto Sceptres need a win Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center against the defending champion Minnesota Frost to keep their season alive.

After winning Game 1, the Sceptres have dropped two straight games, including Sunday's Game 3 in Minnesota by a score of 7-5.

Minnesota eliminated Toronto in five games in last year's opening round after the Sceptres blew a 2-0 series lead.

“We went through this last year. There’s a good group of girls on our team who have some experience with [five-game series] and then it is obviously new for everyone else in the room, but I think just sticking together as a team," Sceptres defender Kali Flanagan said after Game 4. "Knowing that we have each other’s backs going into Game 4, it’s exciting. I don’t think anyone is going to be fearful of it, I think everyone is going to come to the rink on Wednesday and be excited for a great opportunity to win a hockey game."

Frost defenceman Lee Stecklein leads the PWHL in points with three goals and three assists while Frost forward Taylor Heise is right behind with five assists over three games.

Maddie Rooney has started in net in each of the last two games for the Frost while Sceptres goalie Kristen Campbell has started all thee games so far in the series.

Minnesota, who defeated Boston to capture the Walter Cup in last year's inaugural PWHL season, finished fourth in the regular season standings, five points behind Toronto.