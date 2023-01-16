The Toronto Blue Jays were among the teams who tried to sign free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts, according to his agent, Scott Boras.

Boras told USA Today that the Blue Jays were among the clubs eventually outbid as the former Boston Red Sox star signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

“It was just really clear to us there was a separation where Boston was going to go for Bogaerts compared to where the market was," Boras said. "They probably made a decision they were going to sign [Rafael] Devers and were going to pay only one of them. So, we knew at the forefront that Bogey would be somewhere besides Boston.

"Minnesota, the Cubs, the Blue Jays, they were really after him. But we kind of knew the Padres’ guy was Bogaerts [after Trea Turner rejected their offer]. They wanted that personality, that leadership in that locker room.’’

The Blue Jays were relatively quiet in free agency when it came to adding to their offence. The team's biggest splash in the open market came in signing pitcher Chris Bassitt to a three-year, $63 million deal.

In the field, the team signed veterans Kevin Kiermaier and Brandon Belt to one-year contracts.

Toronto's most significant move in the off-season came via trade as the team acquired outfielder Dalton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for highly regarded catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Arbitration for Bichette

Boras' statement on the Jays interest in Bogaerts comes just days after the Blue Jays failed to avoid arbitration with shortstop Bo Bichette by Friday's deadline.

According to Jon Heyman, Bichette filed for $7.5 million in arbitration, while the Blue Jays countered with $5 million.

The 24-year-old hit .290 with 24 homers, 93 RBIs and led the American League in hits for the second consecutive season.