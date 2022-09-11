After starting 1-2, the Nebraska Cornhuskers announced on Sunday that they have parted ways with head coach Scott Frost.

Statement from Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics - Trev Alberts. pic.twitter.com/weczB1ghoB — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) September 11, 2022

"Earlier today I met with coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," said vice chancellor, director of athletics Trev Alberts in a statement.

"Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication."

"After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for out program was to make a change in out head coaching position. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season."

Frost, a University of Nebraska graduate, was appointed the head coach of his alma mater in 2017 after a claimed national championship with the University of Central Florida Knights.

Frost posted a 16-31 record as the Cornhuskers' head coach.