Scott Mellanby has been hired by the St. Louis Blues as a senior advisor to the general manager, the team announced on Monday.

Mellanby, 56, previously spent nine seasons as an assistant general manager with the Montreal Canadiens.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported earlier this month that Mellanby was a potential replacement for Doug Wilson with the San Jose Sharks before the team hired Mike Grier to be their new general manager.

Dreger also said Mellanby had been in the mix for general manager jobs before and is believed to be ready.

In 21 seasons as a player, Mellanby tallied 364 goals and 476 assists in 1,431 games. He registered 62 goals and 75 assists over four seasons with the Blues.