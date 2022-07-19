Manoah’s star shines bright at MLB All-Star Game It’s cliché, but there’s no other way to say it: Alek Manoah has that “it” factor, and it was on display as a 24-year-old sophomore surrounded by the biggest stars in the sport at Tuesday's All-Star Game. TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell has more.

'It was super electric': Manoah on being mic'd up while striking out the side

LOS ANGELES — The legend of Alek Manoah continues to grow.

An imposing presence on the mound with an infectious fire to him, All-Star Week at Dodger Stadium has given baseball fans across the sport a glimpse of the quotable, affable and honest side, one that’s sure to sell a few more Toronto Blue Jays threads with No. 6 on the back.

It’s cliché, but there’s no other way to say it: Manoah has that “it” factor, and it was on display as a 24-year-old sophomore surrounded by the biggest stars in the sport.

He not only fit right in, older stars seemed to gravitate to him.

The personality is backed up by the filthy stuff that he used to strike out the side in his All-Star Game debut Tuesday night in the second inning, his lone frame of the night with Jays teammate Alejandro Kirk behind the plate and the Fox broadcast team in his ear with a mic.

In a tightly-quartered old locker-room inside the historic stadium, Manoah, as usual, riffed with the media after his outing like it was second nature.

“Usually, when I talk to myself, no one talks back,” Manoah grinned. “But hearing them talk back and being able to have John Smoltz on the other side, that was pretty fun. Super electric.

“I could barely feel the ball in my hand,” he added. “That debut, a lot of emotions, start of a long journey.”

Perhaps the most Manoah moment of his quick 18-pitch All-Star Game debut was a slider that got away from him and hit Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets on the foot.

A rare All-Star Game hit-by-pitch, and Manoah shrugged it off like only he can.

“Supposed to be back foot, ended up front foot and whatever,” Manoah said. “It’s kind of who I am. Might strike you out, might hit you. You never know.”

He’s not lying.

Since the start of the 2021 season, only Charlie Morton (27) has hit more batters than Manoah’s 25 plunks, and he didn’t even arrive in the majors until May 27 last year.

As for what he’ll remember most from Tuesday’s star-studded event with celebs and NBAers like Kevin Durant in attendance, Manoah went with what he likes doing best.

“Oh, man, I don’t remember anything already,” he said. “I don’t know. I think I’ll remember getting three punchies. That was pretty awesome.”

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, looking, San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson, swinging, on a foul tip, and Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr., swinging, all got the business from Manoah, whose stuff was showing some wicked movement on a hot and unusually humid California evening.

Considering it was just a one-inning stint where he could air it out, Manoah was hoping to light up the radar gun a bit more than he usually does at 93-95 mph.

“I was trying to tick it up,” Manoah said. “I looked up, I saw one 93. I was like, ‘Man, I thought this adrenaline would give me a little more of a boost.’ You guys know, I usually don’t throw that hard in the first inning anyway.”

From 2019 11th overall pick to developing under the veil of a pandemic at the alternate training site in upstate New York instead of minor-league games in 2020, Manoah’s rise has been nothing but meteoric.

Perched in the dugout prior to the game, Manoah reflected.

“I thank the Blue Jays for believing in me and taking me where they did,” said Manoah, who had about 20 family and friends in attendance in Chavez Ravine. “Everybody in my circle believes in me just as much as I believe in myself. I’ve been put in some really good positions and opportunities to maximize my abilities.”

With the pretend game out of the way and a couple days of rest ahead before Manoah and the Jays travel to Boston to open up the second half on Friday, the focus will quickly turn.

Manoah is confident their best baseball of the season is ahead of them.

“I think we’re ready to go,” Manoah said. “Guys are taking this break, trying to leave the past in the past and understand that we’re still in a good place. We’re still in a playoff spot, we’re exactly where we need to be, we’re in striking distance. We’re excited we’re going to put it together, we’re going to work hard and we’re going to go make a big run in the second half.”

If Manoah’s second half is anything like his first, he may be making a big run at some personal hardware, as well.