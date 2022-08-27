Dreaming of the picture perfect Ohtani fit in Toronto We know the Los Angeles Angels season is ending in disappointment once again. We do not yet know what fate the baseball gods have in store for the Toronto Blue Jays over the next two months, and the ending will be important in this context because success or failure is going to play a massive role in dictating their off-season plans heading into 2023.

TORONTO — We know the Los Angeles Angels season is ending in disappointment once again.

We do not yet know what fate the baseball gods have in store for the Toronto Blue Jays over the next two months, and the ending will be important in this context because success or failure is going to play a massive role in dictating their off-season plans heading into 2023.

There are a few scenarios that could see the Jays frustratingly feeling they’re a piece or two away this winter — barring a World Series win this year, of course — from the ultimate goal, which could lead to Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins, with three seasons of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to go before free agency, pushing most of their chips into the centre of the table.

What does that have to do with the lede here and the Angels?

Well, there was a two-way Japanese star on the mound Saturday for the first time in Toronto that would certainly fit the Blue Jays’ needs — every team in baseball’s needs for that matter — if he does indeed become available.

With one more year to go before Shohei Ohtani reaches free agency next winter and seeks a potential record-breaking contract, it’s conceivable that the Angels decide to cash in on that very valuable chip.

And if a 23-year-old Juan Soto can be traded with two-and-a-half years to go until free agency, anyone can be dealt.

Angels owner Arte Moreno selling the club may complicate matters, but a baseball decision is likely going to have to be made this winter: Put a full-court press on an Ohtani extension, or trade the phenom for a haul.

Which begs the next question.

What would it cost to acquire one season of Ohtani?

The Soto package was huge, and for good reason with the sweet-swinging lefty’s age and contractual status.

CJ Abrams, James Wood and Robert Hassell III all have star potential as position players, while MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana are a pair of near and far arms that could eventually form the core of the Washington Nationals rotation.

The San Diego Padres believe they’re in position to win a World Series and they paid a steep price to improve their odds of doing that.

While Ohtani is just now reaching his prime and will play the 2023 campaign at the age of 28, the lone year on his contract is not the same as acquiring Soto for three playoff runs.

Ohtani, however, is a walking variable.

Heading into Saturday’s game, Ohtani has already been worth 6.3 fWAR this season, 3.6 as a pitcher and 2.7 as a hitter.

If the Jays head into the winter with a to-do list that features finding a potent left-handed bat and adding another impact starting pitcher, not only does Ohtani fit perfectly, he checks off both need boxes very, very quickly.

He would do that for every contender in baseball.

Figuring out what it would take to acquire him is similar to the conundrum the Angels are facing when it comes to figuring out what Ohtani’s next contract should look like.

He’s a unicorn that will likely sign a unicorn contract, and it just might take a unicorn package of prospects to acquire him, too.

We’ve seen plenty of superstars traded entering their final year of team control and the talent heading the other way is usually impressive.

Ohtani, the top-of-the-rotation starter, would fetch a haul all by himself.

On Saturday, the Jays got an up-close look, and Ohtani dazzled.

He struck out nine batters, allowed just two hits, and his fastball averaged 98 mph over seven frames, topping out at 99.6.

“He kind of dialled it in and did his thing,” Jays manager John Schneider said afterwards. “It’s four, five pitches, it’s 100 mph, it’s nasty stuff, so you have to tip your hat to him today.”

Add in his 40-homer bat from the left side of the box — the Jays rank last in homers by left-handed hitters since the start of the 2021 season — and you start to envision something closer to the Soto package rather than anything we’ve ever seen dealt for a player as close to free agency as Ohtani is.

After a couple years of adding and building — exactly what the Jays have done over the last three winters to get to this point of true contention — the Padres’ disappointing finishes fuelled their fire for aggressive personnel change.

That same line of thinking may ultimately arrive for the Shapiro regime, and if Ohtani actually becomes available, it’s the only call the Jays should care about making this winter.