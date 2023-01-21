Sources: New Dome dimensions will be hitter-friendly Rogers Centre is going to be an even more hitter-friendly ballpark from here on out. With ongoing construction significantly reconfiguring the bullpens and the seating surrounding them, a few feet of outfield grass is being lost in the process, according to sources. TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell has more.

TORONTO — Rogers Centre is going to be an even more hitter-friendly ballpark from here on out.

With ongoing construction significantly reconfiguring the bullpens and the seating surrounding them, a few feet of outfield grass is being lost in the process, according to sources, shrinking the playing field that the Toronto Blue Jays and their revamped outfield depth chart will return to in April when the home portion of the 2023 season gets underway April 11 against the Detroit Tigers.

The biggest changes are in the power alleys.

At one spot in right-centre field near the bullpen, the outfield wall is moving in nearly 20 feet, from 375 to 357.

Left-handed hitters, including new addition Daulton Varsho, are going to love that change.

In left field, that same area is creeping in a few feet, from 375 to 366 feet.

Varying wall heights could attempt to mitigate the cozier confines.

Straightaway centre field is slated to go from 400 feet to 397, while the distance down both lines is expected to stay about the same at 328 feet to the foul poles.

Gone is the familiar cookie cutter half-moon shape that fans have been accustomed to for 30-plus years and not only will it look different, but the ballpark is going to play differently now, too.