Team Canada is adding Hockey Hall of Famer Scott Niedermayer to its staff for the upcoming Spengler Cup next month, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Niedermayer will help manage the defence for a team led by Travis Green behind the bench and put together by general manager Shane Doan.

Niedermayer, 49 joined the Anaheim Ducks' front office last February as a special advisor to the hockey operations department led by GM Pat Verbeek.

He played his final five NHL seasons with the Ducks before his retirement in 2010, and he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP when Anaheim won the title. He is the Ducks' career scoring leader among defensemen with 264 points, including a franchise-record 69 in 2006-07.

He played 18 NHL seasons between New Jersey and Anaheim, winning four Stanley Cup titles and a Norris Trophy.

The 2022 Spengler Cup begins Boxing Day in Davos, Switzerland and can be seen live on TSN.