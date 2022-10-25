Forward Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers while forward Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful.

Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs Philly. Otto Porter Jr. is doubtful (but an upgrade from 'out'). — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 25, 2022

Barnes left Saturday's game against the Miami Heat with a right ankle sprain and did not play against the Heat again on Monday. Barnes was originally listed as questionable heading into the matchup, which Lewenberg tweeted Monday could indicate Barnes' injury is not as severe as initially feared.

In three games so far this season, last year's Rookie of the Year is averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Porter has yet to make his season debut as he battles a hamstring injury. Signed to a two-year deal in the off-season, Porter helped the Golden State Warriors to an NBA Championship last year, averaging 8.2 points on 46.4 per cent shooting (37 per cent from beyond the arc) in 63 games.

After Monday's win, the Raps sit at 2-2 on the season.