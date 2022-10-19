Nurse: ‘We can play with anyone in the league’

The Toronto Raptors have officially exercised the third-year contract option on forward Scottie Barnes and the fourth-year options on guard Malachi Flynn and forward Precious Achiuwa.

Flynn is now under contract through 2023-24 and will be an RFA in the summer of 2024. https://t.co/PsOdAefUun — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 19, 2022

Both Achiuwa and Flynn will be extension eligible this off-season.

Barnes won the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year award after an impressive first season that saw him average 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds on 49.2 per cent shooting in 74 games. He was selected No. 4 overall out of Florida State last summer.

Flynn is going into his third season with the Raps after being selected with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 Draft. He averaged 4.3 points and 1.6 assists in 44 games a season ago and owns a career average of 6.0 points and 2.3 assists in 91 career games.

Achiuwa, 23, is in his second season with the Raptors after arriving in a trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat. He scored 9.1 points and grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game in 73 contests last season.

The Raptors will open their 2022-23 season Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena.