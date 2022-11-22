9h ago
Raptors' Barnes day-to-day; Siakam could return next week
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is day-to-day with a left knee sprain and did not practice on Tuesday, reports TSN's Josh Lewenberg.
According to Lewenberg, the Raptors aren't sure when Barnes hurt his knee, however coach Nick Nurse said he doesn't think it's "terribly bad."
Barnes is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Barnes also suffered an ankle injury against the Miami Heat on Oct. 22 and sat out a rematch with the Heat on Oct. 24.
Barnes, 21, is averaging 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 16 games this season.
The Raptors are 9-8 and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference as they prepare to host the Nets.
Forwards Precious Achiuwa (right ankle sprain), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot, toe dislocation) and Justin Champagnie (lower back soreness) join Pascal Siakam as players ruled out for Wednesday's game.
Guard Dalano Banton is questionable with a non-COVID illness.
The Raptors will get a starting player back for Wednesday, with guard Gary Trent Jr. returning from a hip injury and illness.
Siakam progressing towards return
Lewenberg also reports the plan is for Siakam to ramp up in practice later this week, hopefully be cleared for contact over the weekend, and return to the lineup sometime next week.
The Raptors announced on Nov. 6 that Siakam would be sidelined at least two weeks with a right adductor strain and would be re-evaluated after that timeframe.
Siakam is averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in nine games in 2022-23.