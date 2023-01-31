Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has been selected to the NBA's Rising Stars Game at All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 17, as voted on by the league’s assistant coaches.

The NBA announced today the 28 players who have earned spots to compete in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars.



The player pool consists of 11 NBA rookies, 10 second-year NBA players and seven NBA G League players. pic.twitter.com/hxlHTYd0OT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 31, 2023

Lewenberg adds that fellow Canadians Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard of the Indiana Pacers will also participate.

Raptors 2022 draft selection Christian Koloko will not participate.

Barnes, 21, has played 49 games this season, averaging 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

A West Palm Beach, Fla., native and former fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Barnes was named the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year and was named to the 2021-22 All-Rookie team for his 15.3 points, 3.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.

In the Raptors' first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers last season, Barnes played four of the series' six games, averaging 12.8 points, 4.3 assists and 9.0 rebounds.