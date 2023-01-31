Rock Talk with Bob Weeks: Season of Champions is just around the corner

Teams skipped by Manitoba's Kaitlyn Lawes, Alberta's Casey Scheidegger and Manitoba's Meghan Walter will fill the three wild-card positions at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

With all of the provincial and territorial championships now complete, they are the top three non-qualified teams in this week's Canadian team rankings.

Here are the pools and rosters, per Curling Canada.

Pool A

1. Team Canada, Kerri Einarson (Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard, Briane Harris, Reid Carruthers; Gimli, Man.)

4. Wild Card 1, Kaitlyn Lawes (Laura Walker, Jocelyn Peterman, Kristin MacCuish, Lisa Weagle; Winnipeg)

5. British Columbia, Clancy Grandy (Kayla MacMillan, Lindsay Dubue, Sarah Loken, Katie Witt; Vancouver)

8. Nova Scotia, Christina Black (Karlee Everist [throws second stones], Jenn Baxter [throws third stones], Shelley Barker, Carole MacLean, Stuart MacLean; Halifax)

9. Alberta, Kayla Skrlik (Geri-Lynn Ramsay [throws second stones], Brittany Tran [throws third stones], Ashton Skrlik, Crystal Webster, Shannon Kleibrink; Calgary)

12. Prince Edward Island, Marie Christianson [throws third stones] (Suzanne Birt [throws fourth stones], Michelle Shea, Meaghan Hughes, Sinead Dolan, Danny Christianson; Cornwall)

13. Saskatchewan, Robyn Silvernagle (Kelly Schafer, Sherry Just, Kara Thevenot; North Battleford)

16. Quebec, Laurie St-Georges (Alanna Routledge [throws second stones], Emily Riley [throws third stones], Kelly Middaugh, Émilie Desjardins, Michel St-Georges; Glenmore & Laval-sur-le-Lac, Que.)

17. Nunavut, Brigitte MacPhail (Sadie Pinksen, Kaitlin MacDonald, Alison Taylor, Donalda Mattie; Iqaluit)

Pool B

2. Ontario, Tracy Fleury [throws third stones] (Rachel Homan [throws fourth stones], Emma Miskew, Sarah Wilkes, Kira Brunton, Ryan Fry; Ottawa)

3. Manitoba, Jennifer Jones (Mackenzie Zacharias [throws second stones], Karlee Burgess [throws third stones], Lauren Lenentine, Emily Zacharias, Glenn Howard, Winnipeg/Altona)

6. Wild Card 2, Casey Scheidegger (Kate Cameron, Jessie Haughian, Taylor McDonald, Joan McCusker; Lethbridge, Alta.)

7. Wild Card 3, Meghan Walter (Abby Ackland, Sara Oliver, Mackenzie Elias, Howard Restall; East St. Paul, Man.)

10. New Brunswick, Andrea Kelly (Sylvie Quillian, Jillian Brothers, Katie Forward, Daryell Nowlan; Fredericton)

11. Northwest Territories, Kerry Galusha [throws lead stones] (Jo-Ann Rizzo [throws fourth stones], Sarah Koltun, Margot Flemming, Megan Koehler, Shona Barbour; Yellowknife)

14. Northern Ontario, Krista McCarville (Sarah Potts [throws lead stones], Kendra Lilly [throws third stones], Ashley Sippala [throws second stones], Rick Lang; Thunder Bay, Ont.)

15. Newfoundland & Labrador, Stacie Curtis (Erica Curtis, Julie Hynes, Camille Burt, Eugene Trickett; St. John’s)

18. Yukon, Hailey Birnie (Chelsea Jarvis, Kerry Campbell, Kim Tuor, Jenna Duncan; Whitehorse)

Curling Canada officially announced the wild-card entries for the 18-team competition on Tuesday. The playdowns are set for Feb. 17-26 in Kamloops, B.C.

Lawes is ranked fourth behind defending Scotties champion Kerri Einarson of Manitoba, Ontario champion Rachel Homan and Manitoba champion Jennifer Jones.

British Columbia champion Clancy Grandy holds the fifth spot ahead of Scheidegger and Walter.

Laura Walker will fill in at third on Team Lawes for Selena Njegovan, who was granted a pregnancy leave by Curling Canada. Another mixed doubles player, Lisa Weagle, will serve as team coach.

There are still some provincial playdowns on the men's calendar ahead of the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2023.