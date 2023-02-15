The 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is almost here and that means it's time to make some bold predictions.

This year's 18-team field is arguably the most impressive we have seen in a long time, meaning picking a winner will not be an easy feat.

TSN Curling commentators Vic Rauter, Russ Howard and Cathy Gauthier as well as TSN senior reporter Bob Weeks, Rocky Fourfoot, otherwise known as the Curling Mystic, and TSN.ca's Ryan Horne are here to make their predictions for the playoff teams as well as the champion.

Let the fun begin!

Cathy Gauthier, TSN Curling Analyst

Pool A Playoff Teams

Team Kerri Einarson (Canada) - The odds of winning four in a row may be very low statistically but this team has paced themselves better than others because as defending champs, they can. Every time they step on the ice they are fresh and the results are impressive.

Team Kaitlyn Lawes (Wild Card 1) - Laura Walker is not new to this squad - she knows the team and how they work. The biggest challenge will be solving the communications piece with Kaitlyn in the house. Solve that and they are a contender.

Team Robyn Silvernagle (Saskatchewan) - Robyn was very emotional in their win – she has perspective and those that do are often able to park losses and move on quickly. Key is at third with the three-time Olympian and 2010 World Women’s Silver medallist from Scotland, Kelly Schafer. She will be calm under pressure and brought Eve Muirhead a lot of success.

Pool B Playoff Teams

Team Rachel Homan (Ontario) - Like all new teams, there were bumps early but Rachel and Tracy have found their groove and Emma has settled in at second. Tracy brings pure talent to the table and is unflappable. Solid from lead through skip.

Team Jennifer Jones (Manitoba) - Lots of questions about this team even though they won the PointsBet early. The five-person team has settled in and adding Glenn Howard at coach was very smart. This team went undefeated at the provincials in a very tough field and looked very good.

Team Meghan Walter (Wild Card 3) - Yup. That’s my pick. This team is more than smoke and mirrors. They are solid with Meghan now skipping. She and Sara are World Mixed champions and Meghan is as tough as nails. She won't be flustered by the Big Show.

Final - Homan over Einarson

Will be Einarson and Homan with Homan winning. Rachel played through a pregnancy and again shortly after but got even more hungry watching the Worlds from the outside. Expect her to deliver big time.

Russ Howard, TSN Curling Analyst

Pool A Playoff Teams

Team Kerri Einarson (Canada) - Team Einarson is a no brainer to advance. The three-time defending champs have never been worse than third all season.

Team Kaitlyn Lawes (Wild Card 1) - There has been questions with team eligibility, but with Laura Walker, this team is a lock to advance.

Team Clancy Grandy (British Columbia) - How do you not pick Team Kayla Skrlik? Undefeated in Alberta provincials with the shot of the year to win. But, I'm not! Clancy Grandy has had a better year, played way more, and just came off an impressive performance in Bern, Switzerland. Honourable mention to Skrlik, Christina Black, Marie Christianson and Robyn Silvernagle.

Pool B Playoff Teams

Team Rachel Homan (Ontario) - Tracy Fleury' shot-making ability has to help Team Homan, but more importantly, it's Fleury's demeanour that has breathed new life into Rachel and Emma. They have the best win percentage in the field.

Team Jennifer Jones (Manitoba) - With 13 spiels played so far this season, Jones has her young team playing very well. They have both youth and experience.

Team Casey Scheidegger (Wild Card 2) - As good as the Scheidegger sisters are, I've never felt they believed they could win the Scotties. They're bringing in a very confident and unafraid of the moment, Kate Hogan. It should pay dividends. This means last year's second and third-place team in Krista McCarville and Andrea Kelly won't advance! Along with Meghan Walter and Kerry Galusha.

Final - Homan over Einarson

This is a tough one! Both sides have had incredible seasons. Team Homan has maintained a better win percentage while Team Einarson has placed third or better in every event. Homan has finished first, second, fifth and fifth with a 75 per cent winning percentage in the four Grand Slams. Einarson has finished first, second, second and second with a 73 per cent winning percentage in the four Slams. Four in a row for Einarson will be tough and Homan is overdue for a win. Homan wins the Scotties.

Vic Rauter, TSN Curling Commentator

Pool A Playoff Teams

Group A is all about Kerri Einarson. She wins the group. Kaitlyn Lawes should pick up a spot too. The question is the adjustment with Laura Walker playing third. As for third in the group.. it's a pick'em. Experience may be the factor..so look at Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, PEI and Quebec.

Pool B Playoff Teams

Group B is deep. One bad game may cost you. I'm giving the edge to Ontario and Rachel Homan. The two to six positions may be any of five teams. Stub your toe in round robin and you will kick yourself on the way home.

Final - Einarson

Until somebody beats Einarson she is the favourite. There is no weakness unless self inflicted. Count 'em up...Make the Final for Einarson.

Bob Weeks, TSN Senior Reporter

Pool A Playoff Teams

Team Kerri Einarson (Canada) - Too good not to win this pool.

Team Kaitlyn Lawes (Wild Card 1) - Diapers and draws for this team.

Team Robyn Silvernagle (Saskatchewan) - She'll surprise a few folks.

Pool B Playoff Teams

Team Rachel Homan (Ontario) - They've been hot all season.

Team Jennifer Jones (Manitoba) - The goat and her kids (see what I did there? -- haha).

Team Krista McCarville (Northern Ontario) - The surprise of the round robin...yet again.

Final - Homan over Einarson

Rocky Fourfoot, Curling Mystic

Pool A Playoff Teams

Team Kerri Einarson (Canada), Team Kaitlyn Lawes (Wild Card 1), Team Christina Black (Nova Scotia)

With such a deep veteran field and only three spots in each pool this is definitely a tough year for predictions! I think Team Einarson and Team Lawes will move on comfortably but finding that third team is quite a challenge. In the end I'm going with the more experienced skip in Christina Black to get Nova Scotia into the final six over British Columbia and Alberta. All three teams will have to avoid any letdowns in round robin play to earn that final spot.

Pool B Playoff Teams

Team Rachel Homan (Ontario), Team Jennifer Jones (Manitoba), Team Krista McCarville (Northern Ontario)

I think Team Homan and Team Jones will rise to the top of this pool leaving another battle for the third spot. Now it gets really tough! Two of last year's medallists, Team McCarville and Team Andrea Kelly are hoping to move up to that top step on the podium after solid performances last year. I'm going with the steady Krista to steer her Northern Ontario squad through the rough-round robin waters and end up back in the playoff mix.

Final - Homan over Jones

I'm going to steal the great call from the 2012 Brier by TSN Legend Vic Rauter for this one. No More Heartbreak For.... Homan (and Fleury). Two great players that have had some tough defeats in the last few years. This championship is precisely why they joined up! It's been a decade since Homan and Jones faced off in their only Scotties final against each other. I say they do it again and we see the same result with Ontario defeating Manitoba and Homan winning her fourth Scotties championship.

Ryan Horne, TSN.ca Curling

Pool A Playoff Teams

Team Kerri Einarson (Canada) - Looking to become just the second rink after Team Colleen Jones to win four consecutive Tournament of Hearts titles, Team Einarson is a lock to make the playoffs after so many final appearances in 2022-23.

Team Kaityn Lawes (Wild Card 1) - Laura Walker has performed well in a few bonspiels this season with Team Lawes so chemistry won't be an issue here. The No. 4-ranked team in Canada should be playing in the second weekend of the Scotties with Selena Njegovan cheering them on from the sidelines.

Team Kayla Skrlik (Alberta) - Many potential options here for the No. 3 spot, but let's go with Scotties rookie Kayla Skrlik making a slight surprise here over the likes of Clancy Grandy, Christina Black and Robyn Silvernagle. The team is coming in on a high after a dramatic win at playdowns and have some experience on the squad as Geri-Lynn Ramsay captured silver with Prince Edward Island in 2010.

Pool B Playoff Teams

Team Rachel Homan (Ontario) - Team Homan has a different roster and throwing order this season and so far it has been a major success. They have won 38 of 47 games this season and shouldn't have any issues getting to the playoffs.

Team Jennifer Jones (Manitoba) - Six-time Scotties champion Jennifer Jones hasn't lost a beat with a new team this season, highlighted by a perfect run at the Manitoba Scotties. Mackenzie Zacharias and company are learning a lot playing for Jones and should make their first playoff appearance in their third Scotties.

Team Krista McCarville (Northern Ontario) - Team McCarville may be ranked No. 14 in the Scotties field, but that's just because of their limited play in major events. They have made the playoffs in their past five appearances at the Scotties, including making it to the championship game in 2016 (lost to Team Chelsea Carey) and 2022 (lost Team Einarson). Expect their playoff streak to continue in Kamloops.

Final - Homan over Jones

Team Homan's last Canadian championship came in 2017 and they've lost in three different finals since. The Ottawa foursome will meet Team Jones in the title match and will end their drought.