Scotty Bowman announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from the Chicago Blackhawks as senior adviser, hockey operations.

"I am no longer working for the Chicago Blackhawks as of July 1 as I decided it was time to move on. Still love the game and would like to stay involved," Bowman wrote on Twitter.

As a head coach, Bowman won a record nine Stanley Cup championships. He won five with the Montreal Canadiens (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1979), one with the Pittsburgh Penguins (1992) and three with the Detroit Red Wings (1997, 1998 and 2002).

The 88-year-old Bowman also won five Stanley Cups as an executive with a team’s front office. He was director of player development for the 1991 Penguins, consultant with the 2008 Red Wings and his most recent role of senior advisor of hockey operations for the Blackhawks’ championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015 that featured his son Stan as general manager.

He ranks second all time for most Stanley Cup victories by a player, coach or executive with 14 behind Jean Beliveau’s 17.

With 1,248 wins in the regular season and 223 in the playoffs, Bowman won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s best coach in 1976 and 1977 and is the only NHL coach to lead three teams to Stanley Cup victories.

Bowman was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 1991 and Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2003. He was made an officer of the Order of Canada in 2012 and received an Order of Hockey in Canada award in 2017.