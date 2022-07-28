The Montreal Alouettes have activated centre Sean Jamieson from the six-game injured list as he will make his return against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday, the team announced earlier in the week.

We have activated C Sean Jamieson from the six-game injured list.



We have placed LB Tyrell Richards on the six-game injured list.



We have released DL Antonio Simmons. — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) July 24, 2022

The 28-year-old has spent five seasons (2017-22) as a cornerstone for the Alouettes' offensive line but has been sidelined since June 23rd with a knee injury he suffered against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The former third-round pick (20th overall) of the 2016 CFL Draft was slated to miss anywhere between six to eight weeks but recovered ahead of schedule.

“I’m feeling good,” Jamieson told Joey Alfieri of MontrealAlouettes.com. “The MRI came back with the best results it could’ve been for what happened. The knee is feeling good. It’s been four weeks since (the injury) happened, and I’m ready to go.

“As far as my knee, I’m not worried. I’m going out to play football. If the defence comes up with something we’ve never seen before, that might worry me. Other than that, I’m not too worried about my knees or my health or anything like that.”

The Alouettes also announced that linebacker Tyrell Richards had been placed on the six-game injured list and defensive lineman Antonio Simmons has been released.