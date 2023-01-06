1h ago
Report: USMNT GK Johnson to visit TFC
Could a former Eastern Conference rival be Toronto FC's answer in net? MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert reports free-agent United States goalkeeper Sean Johnson is set to visit the club.
TSN.ca Staff
Could a former Eastern Conference rival be Toronto FC's answer in net?
MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert reports free-agent United States goalkeeper Sean Johnson is set to visit the club.
The 33-year-old Johnson has spent the past six seasons with New York City FC and was an MLS All-Star in 2022.
A native of Lilburn, GA, Johnson backstopped NYCFC to an MLS Cup in 2021 and was named MVP of the Final.
A product of Central Florida, Johnson spent the first seven seasons of his MLS career with the Chicago Fire.
Internationally, Johnson has been capped 10 times by the USMNT and was a member of the squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Bogert notes that Johnson remains in talks with NYCFC and recently turned down an offer from a Dutch club.
The Reds are looking for veteran help in goal with Alex Bono departing as free agent to DC United and Quentin Westberg joining Atlanta United.
Currently, 22-year-old El Salvador international Tomas Romero and Scarborough, Ont.-born Greg Ranjitsingh are the goalkeeping options on the roster.