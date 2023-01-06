Could a former Eastern Conference rival be Toronto FC's answer in net?

MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert reports free-agent United States goalkeeper Sean Johnson is set to visit the club.

Sean Johnson update: Nothing is agreed with any club, per sources.



Johnson is heading to Toronto FC for a visit soon, TFC are interested.



But Johnson still remains in talks with NYCFC as well. Nothing decided.



Johnson turned down a (small) offer from the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/7NBTyoHbjN — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 6, 2023

The 33-year-old Johnson has spent the past six seasons with New York City FC and was an MLS All-Star in 2022.

A native of Lilburn, GA, Johnson backstopped NYCFC to an MLS Cup in 2021 and was named MVP of the Final.

A product of Central Florida, Johnson spent the first seven seasons of his MLS career with the Chicago Fire.

Internationally, Johnson has been capped 10 times by the USMNT and was a member of the squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Bogert notes that Johnson remains in talks with NYCFC and recently turned down an offer from a Dutch club.

The Reds are looking for veteran help in goal with Alex Bono departing as free agent to DC United and Quentin Westberg joining Atlanta United.

Currently, 22-year-old El Salvador international Tomas Romero and Scarborough, Ont.-born Greg Ranjitsingh are the goalkeeping options on the roster.