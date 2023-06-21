A day removed from his decision to sign a one-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens worth up to $2 million, forward Sean Monahan joined TSN 150 Toronto's First Up to talk about the season that was and his decision to return to the Canadiens.

A native of Brampton, Ont., Monahan spent the 2022-23 season with the Canadiens after being acquired from the Calgary Flames - who he played nine seasons for after being drafted by them with the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Monahan played just 25 games with the Canadiens last season, scoring six goals and 17 points before a lower-body injury forced him to miss the remainder of the season.

As he gears up for his 11th NHL season, Monahan said the recovery has been going great and he'll be ready for puck drop in the fall.

"I feel great," Monahan said. "It's been a long road, and I think it's been for the best.

"I went through a lot, I've had a lot of time off and now I feel I am as close to 100 per cent as I have been in a really long time."

While Monahan could have hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent, his teammates and coaches in Montreal made him want to return to the Canadiens.

"I was having a great time there; the coaching staff and Marty [head coach Martin St. Louis] was a big part of that and, obviously, the group of guys. I had a great opportunity while I was playing there and I was really enjoying it...It's a decision I'm really excited about."

At 28 years old, Monahan is already an elder statesman of the Habs. With a roster constructed with a plethora of younger pieces, like 23-year-old captain Nick Suzuki, 21-year-old Cole Caufield, and 21-year-old Kirby Dach, Monahan is embracing the opportunity to help guide a younger core.

"I think I can help the team a lot, and I learn from them every day, too," said Monahan. "Being around those guys, it was a lot of fun, and like I said, I'm really looking forward to going back."

Taking a moment to reflect on the past season, one plagued with injuries not for him but for the entire team, Monahan said he's never seen a season like it but is looking forward to the next one.

"It was unfortunate," Monahan said on the 2022-23 campaign. "I think we started off the season, we had some energy and we were in the game almost every night."

"For is to fall off with that many injuries, that is pretty disappointing... I think we're going to have better luck this season."