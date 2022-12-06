Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan left Monday's game against the Vancouver Canucks and will not return, the team announced.

Monahan was absent from the Habs' bench midway through the second period and ruled out for the night shortly after. The Canadiens did not give a reason for his departure.

Sean Monahan ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir.



Sean Monahan won't return tonight. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 6, 2022

The 28-year-old scored a goal in 10:15 of ice time Monday night before exiting.

In 25 games so far this season -- his first with Montreal -- he has six goals and 11 assists for 17 points.

Following their matchup with Vancouver, the Canadiens will be back in action Tuesday in Seattle against the Kraken.