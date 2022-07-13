The Seattle Kraken are signing forward Andre Burakovsky to a five-year, $27.5 million contract, carrying an annual average value of $5.5 million.

The 27-year-old had a career season in 2021-22 with the Colorado Avalanche with 22 goals and 61 points in 80 games. He added three goals and eight points in 12 playoff games as the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup.

A first-round pick (23rd overall) by the Washington Capitals at the 2013 NHL Draft, Burakovsky spent five seasons in Washington, winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. He has represented Sweden internationally on several occasions, winning silver at the 2014 World Juniors.

He is coming off a two-year, $9.8 million deal with a $4.9 million cap hit.

The Austrian-born Swedish product has 123 goals and 295 points in 519 career NHL games split between the Capitals and Avalanche.