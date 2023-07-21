The Seattle Kraken have agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenceman Vince Dunn on a four-year, $29.4 million contract extension.

The deal avoids arbitration and features an average annual value of $7.35 million.

Dunn, 24, had a career season with the Kraken in 2022-23, registering 14 goals and 64 points in 81 games.

The Mississauga, Ont., added a goal and seven points in 14 playoff games before the Kraken were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in seven games during the second round.

Dunn is coming off a two-year, $8 million deal he signed with the Kraken in August of 2021.

Drafted 56th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2015 draft, Dunn has 53 goals and 201 points in 421 career games split between the Blues and Kraken.

The 6-foot defenceman recorded two goals and eight points in 20 playoff games in 2019 to help the Blues to a Stanley Cup championship.