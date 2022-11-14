Seattle Kraken defenceman Carson Soucy has been fined $2,500 for roughing Winnipeg Jets centre Pierre-Luc Dubois, the Department of Player Safety announced on Monday. 

A chippy back-and-forth interaction between the two players as the third period neared its end culminated in Soucy punching Dubois in the back of the head, drawing a penalty. 

The Jets tied the game in the dying seconds on the power play, and they ended up winning the game 3-2 in overtime. 

Dubois was not injured on the player and returned to the game. 