The Seattle Kraken signed goaltender Christopher Gibson to a one-year, two-way contract on Thursday.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level.

Gibson, 29, spent training camp with the Ariozna Coyotes on a PTO.

Playing last season in the AHL, Gibson went 7-5-2 with the Charlotte Checkers while posting a .907 save percentage and a 2.80 goals-against average.

A second-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2011, Gibson has appeared in 16 career NHL games with the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning, posting a record of 4-5-3. His last NHL action came with the Lightning during the 2020-21 season, when he appeared in two games, posting a 1-1 record with a .875 save percentage and a 2.66 GAA.