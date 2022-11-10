The Seattle Kraken claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Senators defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and Boston Bruins blueliner Mike Reilly both cleared after being waived one day earlier.

The Vegas Golden Knights placed goaltender Laurent Brossoit on waivers Thursday. The 29-year-old is without a win in two AHL games this season - allowing nine goals on 39 shots - as he works his way back from off-season hip surgery.

Hellberg was claimed off waivers by the Senators earlier this season from the Seattle Kraken. He stopped 29 of 31 shots faced in his lone start this season with Ottawa - a win over the Dallas Stars on Oct. 24.

“It came to a point (with) roster flexibility that Helly had to be put (on waivers),” Senators head coach D.J. Smith said Thursday. “But he opened a lot of eyes and a heck of a guy.

"I hope he gets picked up for his own career, but if not, he’ll be a great guy for us to have as a recall.”

Zaitsev has one assist in seven games this season. He had a season-low 11:47 of ice time in Tuesday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks, finishing minus-2.

The 31-year-old is signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.5 million.

“I’m supportive of all our players and that’s what a coach should be," Smith said of Zaitsev prior to him clearing waivers. "That’s part of sports. The organization has made that choice. And it happens sometimes for all kinds of different reasons.

“If he gets claimed, I wish him all the best. If he doesn’t and he’s still a part of this, we’re going to work with him to get his confidence back”

Acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2019, Zaitsev is in his fourth season with the Senators. He has 19 goals and 104 points in 405 career games.

The 29-year-old Reilly has one assist in 10 games this season. In 339 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Senators and Bruins, Reilly has 12 goals and 86 assists.

Reilly is also signed through next season at a cap hit of $3 million.