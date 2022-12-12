What will change with the salary cap next season?

The Seattle Kraken claimed forward Eeli Tolvanen off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Monday.

The 23-year-old native of Finland has scored two goals and two assists over 13 games with the Predators this season, his fifth in Nashville.

Selected by the Predators 30th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Tolvanen has tallied 25 goals and 26 assists over 135 career games. He had a career-season in 2021-22, recording 11 goals and 12 assists over 75 games.

Tolvanen has appeared in seven playoff games with the Preds, scoring one goal.

Additionally, the Kraken have placed forward Karson Kuhlman on waivers while the Arizona Coyotes did the same with defenceman Dysin Mayo.

Kuhlman, 27, played parts of the last two seasons with the Kraken and has a goal and three points in 14 games this season.

The 5-foot-10 centre was claimed off waivers by the Kraken from the Boston Bruins in January of 2022.

Mayo, 26, has appeared in 13 games this season with the Coyotes but has not registered a point.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman had four goals and 12 points in 67 games in Arizona last season.

Drafted 133rd overall by the Coyotes in the 2014 NHL Draft, Mayo has four goals and 12 points in 80 career games.