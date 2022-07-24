The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Morgan Geekie to a one-year $1.4 million deal, the team announced on Sunday.

GEEK SQUAD WYA 🤓



We’ve agreed to terms with forward @M_14Geekie on a one-year contract with a 1.4M AAV → https://t.co/mjdDBfybSH pic.twitter.com/Wa5UAgn8Ym — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 24, 2022

Geekie, 24, and the Kraken avoid arbitration that was set to take place on Aug. 11.

The 6-foot-3 forward registered seven goals and 22 points in 73 games with the Kraken last season.

Geekie was acquired by the Kraken through the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes,

The Strathclair, Man., native was drafted 67th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Hurricanes and has 13 goals and 35 points in 111 career NHL games.