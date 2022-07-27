Ryan Donato is staying in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seattle Kraken announced the re-signing of the 26-year-old forward to a one-year, $1.2 million deal on Monday.

A native of Boston, Donato appeared in 74 games for the team last season, scoring a career-high 16 goals and 15 assists. Donato scored the first goal in Kraken team history.

An impending restricted free agent, Donato was not given a qualifying offer by the Kraken earlier this month, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Donato has appeared in 254 career games over five seasons with the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and Kraken.

Internationally, Donato has represented the United States at an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, winning bronze in 2016, the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and at the 2021 IIHF World Championships, also winning bronze.

Donato is the son of Ted Donato, who appeared in 796 NHL games over 13 seasons.