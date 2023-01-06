Wright 'couldn't be more proud' of World Juniors teammates

Fresh off of his World Junior Hockey Championships triumph with Canada, Shane Wright is headed back to the Ontario Hockey League.

The Seattle Kraken announced Friday that the 19-year-old centre had been reassigned to the Kingston Frontenacs.

Wright had four goals and three assists for Canada at the World Juniors.

Taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Wright has split the current season between the Kraken and their American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds where he scored four times in five games.

In eight games with the Kraken, Wright had a goal and an assist.

Wright previously played for two seasons with the Frontenacs. In 121 OHL games, Wright notched 71 goals and 89 assists.

The #SeaKraken have sent Shane Wright back to OHL Kingston. The expectation is he'll be traded to another OHL team for the remainder of the season. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 6, 2023

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the expectation is that Wright will be traded by the Frontenacs in the coming days.