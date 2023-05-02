Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann did not travel to Dallas Monday as the team gets set for its second-round meeting with the Stars, according to head coach Dave Hakstol.

McCann did not play in Seattle's first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche after taking a hit from defenceman Cale Makar in Game 4. Makar was suspended for one game for interference as the Avs fell in seven games.

Hakstol did not specify the nature of McCann's injury.

The 26-year-old broke out in a big way in 2022-23, scoring 40 goals and adding 30 assists for 70 points in 79 games.

It was his second season with the Kraken after being selected from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the expansion draft.