Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers won the Calder Trophy as the league’s best rookie as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

After a 57-point performance this season, @Matty_Beniers10 wins the Calder Memorial Trophy as the League's most proficient rookie! 🙌 #NHLAwards



Congratulations, Matty! pic.twitter.com/yOk4pCMIfk — NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2023

Beniers beat out Buffalo Sabres defenceman Owen Power and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner for the award.

The 20-year-old registered 24 goals and 57 points in 80 games last season, leading the Kraken to their first playoff appearance.

More to come.