The Seattle Kraken are sending first-round draft pick Shane Wright to the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds on a conditioning loan, the team announced Sunday night.

Selected fourth overall by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft, Wright has struggled so far in his rookie season, recording just one assist over seven games.

The 18-year-old forward has been a scratch for 11 of Seattle's 18 games this season.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes that Wright can spend up to 14 days in the AHL and will likely be released to Canada's World Junior hockey team next month.

The #SeaKraken scratched Wright for 11 of 18 games this season. His ice time on the nights he dressed: 8:42, 13:45, 5:51, 8:42, 6:36, 6:50 and 6:14.



Wright, a native of Burlington, Ont., scored 32 goals and added 62 assists over 63 games with the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs in 2021-22.

The Kraken, who finished last in the Pacific Division during their expansion season in 2021-22, have won seven of their last 10 games and are holding down third spot in their division with a 10-5-3 record.