The Seattle Kraken have signed defenceman Ty Nelson to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Thursday.

The deal is a two-way contract that carries an average annual value of $925,000.

Nelson, 19, was drafted in the third round, 68th overall by the Kraken in 2022.

The Toronto native recently finished his season with the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League.

Nelson tallied 24 goals and 52 assists for North Bay during the 2022-23 campaign.