The Seattle Kraken have locked up their general manager.

The team announced a three-year extension for Ron Francis on Wednesday.

"Ron has done remarkable work over the last four years and deserves this recognition," Kraken co-owner Samantha Holloway said in a statement. "He has built a tremendous team, putting Seattle hockey on the map. He is building for long term success and is dedicated to our city, our fans, and our community."

The deal takes the Hockey Hall of Famer through the 2026-2027 season.

Francis, 60, was hired in 2019, two years before the Kraken took the ice for their inaugural season. They reached the playoffs for the first time this past spring and defeated the defending champion Colorado Avalanche in their first-ever playoff series before falling to the Dallas Stars.

A native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Francis appeared in 1,731 career games over 23 seasons with the Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring 549 goals and adding 1,798 assists. A four-time All-Star, Francis won two Stanley Cups as a player and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2007.

In 2011, Francis joined the Hurricanes organization as director of hockey operations before being promoted to general manager in 2014. His contract was terminated in 2018.