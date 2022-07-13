The Seattle Kraken have signed goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year, $2 million contract and defenceman Justin Schultz to a two year, $6 million contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Jones appeared in 35 games last season, posting a 12-18-3 record and a .900 save percentage for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Schultz, 32, spent last season with the Washington Capitals, scoring four goal and adding 19 assists in 74 games. In 602 career games with the Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Edmonton Oilers, Schultz has 57 goals and 264 points.

Jones was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Kings in 2008, and he made his first NHL appearance for the Kings in 2013-14. He was traded to the Boston Bruins in 2015 but never played for them as they flipped him to the San Jose Sharks four days later.

Jones has played the majority of his career with the Sharks, playing in 327 games over six years with the team before signing with the Flyers this season.

He finished sixth in Vezina Trophy voting in 2016-17, when he started 65 games for the Sharks and compiled a 35-23-6 record with a 2.40 goals-against average.

He is coming off a $2 million contract with the Flyers. The Vancouver native has a career record of 198-150-32 to go with a GAA of 2.68 and a save percentage of .907 across 396 NHL games.

