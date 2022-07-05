What does the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere mean for the Maple Leafs?

The Seattle Kraken hired Steve Briere as their new goaltending coach on Tuesday.

Briere was let go by the Toronto Maple Leafs last month after spending seven seasons as the team's goaltending coach.

Get to know our newest #SeaKraken hire, Goaltending Coach Steve Briere → https://t.co/cxBVDrn5bZ pic.twitter.com/ngPqzX85ZE — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 5, 2022

"We're excited to welcome Steve to the Kraken," general manager Ron Francis said. "Steve's body of work speaks for itself. He has been successful throughout his career and we expect the same in Seattle. He will bring additional value to our coaching staff."

The 45-year-old's stint with the Maple Leafs was his first in the NHL, having joined the team in 2015 after splitting time the previous season with the NAHL's Topeka Roadrunners and the Fargo Force of the USHL.

After seeing Frederik Andersen and Jack Campbell named All-Stars during his time in Toronto, Briere is slated to work with Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger in Seattle.

"Anytime you have the opportunity to work in the NHL it's a privilege and I'm beyond excited to get started in Seattle," said Briere. "I would like to thank the organization and specifically Ron Francis and Dave Hakstol for believing in me ... the chance to help build something special alongside them."