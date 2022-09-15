Seattle Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams will have surgery to repair a torn quad tendon injury he suffered last week and will miss the remainder of the season, as per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Seahawks star S Jamal Adams will have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon suffered against the #Broncos, his 2022 over as he’s headed to IR. Adams is still talking to doctors about the timing of the procedure, as well as who performs it. pic.twitter.com/z6b7K8iCZx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022

This was set to be Adams' third season with the Seahawks, since being acquired in an offseason trade with the New York Jets after the 2019 season.

Adams made the Pro Bowl in his first season with Seattle, but has not played a full season for his second team due to multiple injuries over the past three years.

Originally drafted sixth overall by New York in the 2017 NFL Draft, the former Louisiana State University Tiger has three career Pro Bowl nods and one First-Team All-Pro. Known for his feisty play and elite pass rush ability from the secondary, he has recorded 21.5 sacks in six NFL seasons.

The 27-year-old Adams has been placed on the injured reserve and, in a corresponding move, the Seahawks are signing cornerback Teez Tabor off the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Adams recorded three tackles before exiting Monday's game against the Denver Broncos.