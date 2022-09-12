Russell Wilson had his moments in the opening half but it's the Seattle Seahawks who lead the Denver Broncos 17-13 at the end of the opening thirty minutes on Monday Night Football.

Making his return to Seattle, Wilson has gone 10-for-15 with one touchdown. On the flip side, Geno Smith -- Wilson's backup the last two seasons -- is 17-of-18 for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive where quarterback Geno Smith went a perfect 4-for-4 for 71 yards and a touchdown to an uncovered Will Dissly. Wilson and the Broncos hit back with a field goal from Brandon McManus to make it 7-3 but the Seahawks got one of their own in the second quarter to restore their seven-point lead.

But that didn't last long as Wilson delivered his biggest strike of the night so far, a 67-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy that evened the game 10-10. But Smith and the Seahawks continued their strong offensive first half, going on a quick drive that culminated in a 25-yard touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson to give the Seahawks a seven-point lead and Smith his second TD of the game. McManus added a 40-yarder as time expired to cut the Seattle lead to four points.

Wilson was booed heavily as he ran onto the field for warmups and again as his Broncos began their first drive. Monday's meeting comes after the Seahawks dealt Wilson to Denver in exchange for five draft picks, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris and quarterback Drew Lock. Wilson departs the franchise as their all-time leader in wins (104), passing yards (37,059) and passing touchdowns (292).

Week 2 in the NFL will begin Thursday night with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field.