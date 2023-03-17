Safety Love signs two-year, $12M deal with Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks bolstered their secondary on Friday with the addition of Julian Love.
The 24-year-old safety signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the team.
Originally taken with the 109th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Love had spent the entirety of his four-year career with the New York Giants.
He appeared in 16 games last season, recording 124 tackles, two interceptions and a sack.
For his career, the Westchester, IL native has recorded 291 tackles, five picks and 1.5 sacks in 64 games.