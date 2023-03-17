The Seattle Seahawks bolstered their secondary on Friday with the addition of Julian Love.

The 24-year-old safety signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the team.

Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. https://t.co/YPeciyCt7d — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2023

Originally taken with the 109th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Love had spent the entirety of his four-year career with the New York Giants.

He appeared in 16 games last season, recording 124 tackles, two interceptions and a sack.

For his career, the Westchester, IL native has recorded 291 tackles, five picks and 1.5 sacks in 64 games.